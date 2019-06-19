Australian talk show '20 to One' under fire for racist and disrespectful comments towards BTS

Racism is an unfortunate but prevalent part of general popular media but ARMY have shown that they will not condone it at all. Australian TV Show '20 to One' made an unfortunate and incredibly tone-deaf mistake by airing an openly condescending and rude segment regarding BTS.

Not only was the segment openly racist and xenophobic, but it was also belittling to not just BTS but Koreans and ARMY as well.Hosts and comedians talked about BTS in a way that was incredibly derogatory. Some choice comments out of a number of problematic ones included:

"Kim Jong Un is well into boy bands."

"The biggest band you've never heard."

"The South Korean One Direction...Yeah never heard of them"

"When I first heard something Korean had exploded in America, I got worried. So I guess it could have been worse. But not much worse."

One host even went so far as to belittle RM's speech at the UN saying he probably talked about hair products. The segment also commented on ARMY's "craziness" as well.

Fans are not happy and are expressing their disgust and disappointment on Twitter.

The BTS Army is asking for an apology and a firing after some "xenophobic" comments were made about the K-Pop group on an Australian television show. Here's the full story: #channel9apologize #FireAlexWilliamson #bts https://t.co/rh7HUllRWY — Kelly Wynne (@kellywynne23) June 19, 2019

Hey ARMYs! We got a racist realtor fired over his tweets about BTS.



Who's up for a second round to get some Australian presenters fired? pic.twitter.com/lA0sSXLJdo — 🎋 | NAMGI OST 🔜 21/6 (@YOONGIFlED) June 19, 2019

https://t.co/mjVjZhmiIM This is beyond disgusting and disrespectful for a band that worked so hard to get to where they are today, while overcoming their own hardships along the years. The audacity... #Channel9Apologise — Cyallinhell (@cyallinhell) June 19, 2019

and here i thought australia was ahead in time, turns out they are decades behind judging by how they don’t seem to realize how big bts actually is worldwide and the fact that they are still tweeting about pizza rat and laurel vs yanny in 2019 🙄🙄 — namtiddies✨ (@ChimChimTrashyt) June 19, 2019

this is fucking disgusting and racists as fuck @20toOne fucking apologise not only is it rude to the artists but y’all also offended armys this shit ain’t it don’t ever include bts in your shitty show if y’all can’t even give them respectpic.twitter.com/rjsBbiD1eE — inc kookoo 🏳️‍🌈 (@incorrectjeon) June 19, 2019

Instead of apologizing, host Alex Williamson went so far as to defend the segment and openly mock ARMY, saying "Shut the f*** up c*** it ain't racist they just don't give a f*** about boy bands who are designed solely to extract $ from the hip pocket of 14yo's. I'll always revel in the genuine talents of South Korean professors such as Cheon Jinwoo. F*** these c****."





He also joked about joining BTS, saying "After careful consideration, I am hereby nominating myself to be the 8th member of BTS, thankyou for your unwavering support. I will make you c**** proud with my generic vocals xoxox good night."





This isn't the first time the show has openly shown racism to Korean pop stars. They had also previously aired an untrue segment regarding finding drugs in BLACKPINK's dressing room. What are your thoughts on this?

Shut the fuck up cunt it ain’t racist they just don’t give a fuck about boy bands who are designed solely to extract $ from the hip pocket of 14yo’s. I’ll always revel in the genuine talents of South Korean professors such as Cheon Jinwoo. Fuck these cuntz. https://t.co/6dP7YcKB97 — Alex Williamson (@AlexWilliamson8) June 19, 2019

A man concerned for the state of the world. I’m sure Son Heung-min would rather chop his dick off than listen to these bts blokes as well. I ain’t alone ma fuckers. https://t.co/qNxDG0riMu — Alex Williamson (@AlexWilliamson8) June 19, 2019