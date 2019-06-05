Actor Yoon Kyun Sang's label denies dating rumors with college student

Actor Yoon Kyun Sang's label denied his dating rumors with college student 'J'.



On June 5, reports revealed Yoon Kyun Sang was dating J, who is 7 years his junior, and an alleged acquaintance told media, "They're having dates at each other's homes. 'J' has told some of her friends. Yoon Kyun Sang finds time in his busy schedule to go on dates with J. They're dating like any other regular couple."



J also posted a video on her Instagram that included footage of his home and a script of his upcoming drama, and comparisons to his previous appearance on a reality show seem to indicate it's the same home. She also shared a conversation that's alleged to be between herself and the actor, but it's since been deleted. Her Instagram is now private as well.



Yoon Kyun Sang's agency stated, "He says they're not dating, and they're just friends who met through an acquaintance. Yoon Kyun Sang has a lot of gatherings at his home, and she was there with other acquaintances."

Yoon Kyun Sang is starring in the upcoming OCN drama 'Undercover Teacher'.