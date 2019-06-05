Super Junior's Sungmin updates fans on basic training

Super Junior's Sungmin updated fans on his basic training.



On June 5, Sungmin shared the photos of himself in uniform and a certificate of commendation for his performance during basic training He wrote, "I've finished up basic training. Thank you to all the officials and officers who worked hard during my training. Because of you, I was able to wrap up my training without any incidents these past 2 nights and 3 days."



He continued, "I didn't really do better than others, but they gave me a commendation. I thank all my fellow soldiers who went through basic training, and I hope you all 'fighting' in the future as well."



