Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 17 days ago

Super Junior's Sungmin updates fans on basic training

Super Junior's Sungmin updated fans on his basic training.

On June 5, Sungmin shared the photos of himself in uniform and a certificate of commendation for his performance during basic training He wrote, "I've finished up basic training. Thank you to all the officials and officers who worked hard during my training. Because of you, I was able to wrap up my training without any incidents these past 2 nights and 3 days."

He continued, "I didn't really do better than others, but they gave me a commendation. I thank all my fellow soldiers who went through basic training, and I hope you all 'fighting' in the future as well."

Stay tuned for updates on Sungmin and Super Junior.

kaisface28 pts 17 days ago
17 days ago

Meanwhile, fans are petitioning to get him kicked out of his group..

sakurakou20 pts 17 days ago
17 days ago

Suju korean fans are heartless how can they do that to sungmin , he did not do anything wrongnworst him getting kicked out the group , I remeber they also wanted to kick heechul out group cuz he coudn't dancw due to his accident injury how can they even call themselves fans when they like this .

