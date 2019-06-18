Actor Sung Hoon confesses he's working his way through major debt

Actor Sung Hoon confessed he's working his way through major debt.



On the June 18th installment of 'Access Showbiz Tonight', Sung Hoon talked about how he started his acting career when he was formerly a swimmer. He said, "I swam because I didn't like to study. I didn't even swim well either. It was only to the point I would win the prize at competitions. I ended up having to stop swimming because of frequent injuries."



Sung Hoon explained he looked for other careers to get into, and after 3 months, he was cast in the 2011 drama 'New Tales of Gisaeng'. However, his career didn't go as expected afterwards.



He also revealed, "I think I wasn't able to quit after I got into debt. I kept going with the thought that I'll go on until I can't anymore. I've currently repaid a lot of the debt."