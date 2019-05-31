Former F.T. Island member Jonghun to undergo trial today for legality of detention

Former F.T. Island member Jonghun is undergoing trial today for the legality of his detention.



On May 31, reports revealed Jonghun's arrest warrant case is being heard at the Seoul Central District Court to review the legality of his detention. He's currently in prison along with the brother of a girl group member on sexual assault charges, and after 20 days, his legal representatives requested a trial for the legality of his detention on May 29.



His arrest warrant was previously approved due to a concern about the possible destruction of evidence, and since May 16, the investigation against Jonghun has been ongoing with him in jail.





Stay tuned for updates.