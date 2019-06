After her successful North American tour, Tiffany Young has revealed the details for her upcoming concert in Seoul.

After making a successful solo debut as a breakout artist, Tiffany embarked on her 'Lips On Lips' mini showcase tour in America, back in March. Now, she's ready to perform in Seoul, Korea.

The concert is slated to take place at the YES24 Live Hall on Saturday, August 3 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out more details below.