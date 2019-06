BTS is coming with a new Japanese single!

The superstar boy group is releasing their 10th Japanese single 'Lights/Boy With Luv' on July 3.





The upcoming release will include a brand new track titled "Lights" and the Japanese versions of "Boy With Luv" and "IDOL." The official BTS Japanese website recently revealed the various album covers for the upcoming release, check them out below.

TYPE A, CD + DVD

NORMAL, CD ONLY

TYPE B, CD + DVD

TYPE C, CD + 36 PAGE PHOTOBOOK