Seventeen's The8 reveals hopeful teaser image for his new mixtape

Seventeen's The8 is returning with his 2nd solo mixtape release, "Dreams Come True"!

The8 will be releasing his new mixtape track "Dreams Come True" this June 9 at 1 PM KST, likely via Seventeen's official Soundcloud account. Back in March of last year, The8 treated fans to his 1st ever solo mixtape track "夜伴雨 (Night and Rain)", also via Seventeen's Soundcloud.

Check out The8's serene, hopeful teaser image for "Dreams Come True" below, while you wait for the full mixtape release!