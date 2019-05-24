Shin Dong Yup, Kim Sook, Kim Jong Min, & Sulli confirmed as MCs of new talk show 'Night of Malicious Comments'

JTBC2 will be launching a new type of talk show this coming June 21 at 8 PM KST, titled 'Night of Malicious Comments'.

Through this talk show, various celebrities will discuss the topic of malicious comments which are rampant on the internet and on SNS platforms in the modern day entertainment industry. Celebs will not only read through malicious comments directed at them personally, but also reveal their thoughts, reactions, and ways to strengthen one's mind against such hurtful comments.

The MC lineup for JTBC2's 'Night of Malicious Comments' includes veteran comedians/talk show hosts Shin Dong Yup and Kim Sook, as well as Koyote's Kim Jong Min, and idol-turned-actress Sulli. Many are particularly looking forward to Sulli's return to public broadcasting station variety shows through 'Night of Malicious Comments'.

One staff member of JTBC2 shared, "We planned this program so that we could talk more openly and honestly about the issue of malicious comments, and also reflect on what it means to maintain manners while being active through comments on social platforms."

