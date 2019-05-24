A Pink's Eunji says she believes in ghosts

In light of her upcoming big-screen debut through horror film '0.0MHz', A Pink's Eunji sat down for a roundtable interview with press to discuss the process of working on her film, plus more.

Revealing that she previously turned down offers for other films in the past as it still feels embarassing to see her face on such big screens, Eunji expressed her delight at her casting in '0.0MHz'. "I thought for sure that I would be cast as the character Yoon Jung. I thought I would be cast in a bright, energetic role. But I was really glad that I ended up with So Hee's character. The director must have seen a side to me which isn't shown much in public... I've always had more 'damsel in distress' roles, but this time, I was excited to show a new side of me," she said.

The idol also told a story of how while filming the movie at a real, abandoned home, she faced an encounter where the door to the home opened on its own. Eunji confessed, "I believe that there are real ghosts. The universe is too broad and when I thought about how only humans live here, I decided, there's gotta be others. I think there are ghosts too. I watched a lot of Korean horror films [to prepare for her role]. I also watched a lot of YouTube videos. I would look for videos of real ghost summoners. At first, because I was watching them at night, all of the noises sounded so loud even though the volume was small. But over time, I developed a resistance. So later on, I was able to practice the gestures of the ghost summoners in the mirror. I would watch the videos late at night, then stand in front of the mirror and practice, and it would look funny."



Meanwhile, Eunji's debut film '0.0MHz' premieres in theaters this May 29.