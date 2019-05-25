Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 27 days ago

Seventeen make a special donation to charity to commemorate their 4th group anniversary

Seventeen have gained attention for making a heartfelt donation to celebrate their fourth anniversary. 

The donation was made under their fandom name, ‘Carat’, in order to express their gratitude toward their fans. In addition, the public has praised members Mingyu and Seungkwan for showing their sincerity by personally designing the plaque to be sent with the donation.

The donation was made to the ‘A Home like Home’ campaign, which strives to help children secure stable housing arrangements. This donation carried additional meaning and significance as the title track of their sixth mini-album is called ‘Home’. Seventeen revealed that it is their “hope that living arrangements will improve so that all children can be warm and comfortable.

LaReinaQuyaKilla77 pts 27 days ago
27 days ago

mingyu and seungkwan are so PRECIOUSSSS

*Dying*

i love all of seventeen

