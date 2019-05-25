Seventeen make a special donation to charity to commemorate their 4th group anniversary





Seventeen have gained attention for making a heartfelt donation to celebrate their fourth anniversary.

The donation was made under their fandom name, ‘Carat’, in order to express their gratitude toward their fans. In addition, the public has praised members Mingyu and Seungkwan for showing their sincerity by personally designing the plaque to be sent with the donation.

The donation was made to the ‘A Home like Home’ campaign, which strives to help children secure stable housing arrangements. This donation carried additional meaning and significance as the title track of their sixth mini-album is called ‘Home’. Seventeen revealed that it is their “hope that living arrangements will improve so that all children can be warm and comfortable.”