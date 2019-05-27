Red Velvet's Joy and Yeri open their own personal Instagram accounts!

Red Velvet's Joy and Yeri are the latest idols to open up an Instagram account!

On the evening of May 27 KST, both members not only created accounts, but recorded short messages for their fans as their first post.

In Joy's post, she is shooting a casual self-video as she says "Everybody, please follow me a lot!" The accompanying caption reads: "Joy's official Instagram has opened! Please enjoy it a lot and let's meet often in the future, everyone!"



In Yeri's video post, she greets her fans with a cheerful: "Hello, it's Yeri! I finally made an Instagram! Moving forward, I will really, really try hard to upload a lot of fun content for you all. I would be really grateful if you'd visit and enjoy!"



Check out Joy and Yeri's first posts below!