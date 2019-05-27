Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

PLT's June drops retro MV teaser for upcoming single 'Tonight'

June is gearing up to release his debut album!

On May 27, the R&B singer, who first rose to fame as a member of the Planetarium Records project group PLT, dropped the music video teaser for his single "Tonight," the title track off his upcoming album 'Today's.' In contrast to the video's concept, which revolves after the singer laying around idly in his apartment, the preview of the track creates a fun party atmosphere with a 80s-inspired retro funk hook.

Meanwhile, 'Today's' is set for release on June 3 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the music video teaser above!

Can't wait, but I'ma need a PLT comeback soonish, fam.

Daxel474 pts 26 days ago 0
26 days ago

Can't wait. But I'ma need a PLT comeback soonish.

Share

