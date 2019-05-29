Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Businessman Jho Low states he's not involved in prostitution controversy and claims he met Yang Hyun Suk through Psy

Fugitive Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho has denied allegations connecting him to Yang Hyun Suk's prostitution controversy

On May 29, Low's representative clarified the businessman was not involved in the prostitution controversy reported on MBC's 'Straight'. The rep added, "Low is a friend of Psy, and through him, he met Yang Hyun Suk. He was never involved in, nor aware of, any conduct of the kind alleged in the MBC 'Straight' report."

Low Taek Jho is currently sought by authorities in Mayalsia, Singapore, and the United States in connection with the ongoing political-financial scandal '1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.'

As previously reported, the YG Entertainment head is accused of procuring prostitution for 2 Southeast Asian investors at a high-end restaurant in Gangnam in July of 2014. It's alleged there were 8 men and 25 women present, and 10 of these women were from the red-light district. MBC's 'Straight' reported on the allegations, and YG Entertainment has since denied Yang Hyun Suk was involved in any prostitution.

hohliu 24 days ago
24 days ago

What a load of Crap...

He is a bloody theif that stole millions from Malaysia and he is now a fugitive of Malaysia. His womanizing records are just a long list. He is a rotten piece of work but shamefully rich with dirty money.

Birds of the same feathers all flock together!!!!

Alice 24 days ago
24 days ago

Yes and Jho Low also denies embezzling 1 billion dollar, says it's only a scheme by politicians... Not sure if I should believe him or the authorities from Asia, Europe and US? Let's not forget that he also pretended to be a billionaire.

Liar liar pants on fire 🚨🔥

