Businessman Jho Low states he's not involved in prostitution controversy and claims he met Yang Hyun Suk through Psy

Fugitive Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho has denied allegations connecting him to Yang Hyun Suk's prostitution controversy.



On May 29, Low's representative clarified the businessman was not involved in the prostitution controversy reported on MBC's 'Straight'. The rep added, "Low is a friend of Psy, and through him, he met Yang Hyun Suk. He was never involved in, nor aware of, any conduct of the kind alleged in the MBC 'Straight' report."



Low Taek Jho is currently sought by authorities in Mayalsia, Singapore, and the United States in connection with the ongoing political-financial scandal '1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.'



As previously reported, the YG Entertainment head is accused of procuring prostitution for 2 Southeast Asian investors at a high-end restaurant in Gangnam in July of 2014. It's alleged there were 8 men and 25 women present, and 10 of these women were from the red-light district. MBC's 'Straight' reported on the allegations, and YG Entertainment has since denied Yang Hyun Suk was involved in any prostitution.

