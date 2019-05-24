Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 28 days ago

'Produce X101' center Son Dong Pyo garners attention for his weight loss after deciding to become an idol

AKP STAFF

'Produce X101's first and official "center boy", DSP Media's Son Dong Pyo, is garnering attention for his dramatic weight loss, all after deciding he wanted to become an idol!

As you can see below, the 18-year old trainee seems to have undergone a significant weight loss before auditioning for 'Produce X101'. 

Currently, Son Dong Pyo's profile indicates that he weighs 48 kg (~105.8 lb) at 166 cm. Sources say that he lost approximately 20 kg (~ 44 lb), altogether. 

Many netizens commented, "That must have been a struggle losing weight while still growing TT", "I  thought he looked like one of those 'skinny-all-my-life' types but he wasn't...", "If you managed to lose that much weight, you can do anything", "Maybe that's why he's short... hope you can grow taller now TT", "Wow... respect", and more. 

nanako_daniel256 pts 28 days ago 2
28 days ago

18?LOOKS LIKE 10 YEARS OLD

2 more replies

31480 pts 28 days ago 1
28 days ago

he's 18? I thought he's 15

1 more reply

