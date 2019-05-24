'My Little Television V2' shares pre-release vlog of Choo Sarang & Yano Shiho's day in the life in Hawaii!

Ahead of its upcoming weekly episode this May 24 at 9:50 PM KST, MBC's 'My Little Television V2' shared a pre-release vlog clip of Choo Sarang and her mother Yano Shiho's one ordinary day in Hawaii!

In the vlog, Yano Shiho prepares for her 'My Little Television V2' recording and live broadcast later in the evening by picking up Sarang from school, and going grocery shopping. Little Sarang also shares that she's now an ordinary elementary schooler with interests in pop songs, finding pretty trinkets while shopping, playing with an Ariel doll, and more!

Watch the adorable vlog below! Meanwhile, Yano Shiho will be appearing on the May 24 broadcast of 'My Little Television V2' with her very own broadcast about yoga, cooking, and more, all from her and Choo Sung Hoon's family home in Honolulu, Hawaii!