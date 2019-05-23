SBS temporarily cancels filming schedules for Han Ji Sun's portion in 'The Secret Life of My Secretary'

According to representatives from SBS on May 24, the staff of ongoing Mon-Tues drama 'The Secret Life of My Secretary' is still discussing actress Han Ji Sun's removal from the cast.

Earlier, media outlets reported that Han Ji Sun was previously fined for criminal charges of using violence against a taxi driver, as well as police officers once she was reported for her assault, back in September of last year.

Regarding the staff's current status on actress Han Ji Sun's role, SBS revealed, "It's true that we have temporarily cancelled filming schedules for Han Ji Sun as of now, however, nothing has been decided in terms of her permanent departure from the series. We will do our best to come to decision as soon as possible."

