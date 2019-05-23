Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 29 days ago

Lee Dae Hwi shocks with his thin waist measurement

AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi revealed his waist measurement. 

On the May 23 airing of Mnet's 'TMI News,' Lee Dae Hwi addressed the rumors about his waist measurement being 17 inches. He said, "I was skinnier than girl group sunbaenims." 

Fellow AB6IX member Lim Young Min was able to wrap his two hands around Lee Dae Hwi's waist. The MCs then measured Lee Dae Hwi's waist on the spot and revealed it's actually 22 inches. 

The thin measurement was even more shocking as Park Woo Jin's thighs measured to be 22 inches. 


Siri123 29 days ago
Did he have his ribs removed or what the fuck happened? How is that possible to have a waist as this as someone else's thigh?

pandaleee 29 days ago
Damn how does he find pants? Mine's also 22 inches and I'm female and still can't find pants in America because 00 sizes fit like a 25 these days... gotta shop in the girl's section

