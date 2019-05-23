Lee Dae Hwi shocks with his thin waist measurement

AB6IX's Lee Dae Hwi revealed his waist measurement.

On the May 23 airing of Mnet's 'TMI News,' Lee Dae Hwi addressed the rumors about his waist measurement being 17 inches. He said, "I was skinnier than girl group sunbaenims."

Fellow AB6IX member Lim Young Min was able to wrap his two hands around Lee Dae Hwi's waist. The MCs then measured Lee Dae Hwi's waist on the spot and revealed it's actually 22 inches.



The thin measurement was even more shocking as Park Woo Jin's thighs measured to be 22 inches.





