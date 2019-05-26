Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 26 days ago

Lee Hi drops tracklist poster for her comeback EP '24℃'

AKP STAFF

Lee Hi looks elegant and poised in the tracklist poster that shows some exciting new songs that will feature on her upcoming EP, '24℃'. 

The tracklist reveals that there will be five songs on '24℃', including her upcoming title track, "No One" featuring B.I of iKON, as well as another track titled "1, 2" that will feature Choi Hyun Suk of upcoming YG boy group, TREASURE13

The poster also shows many of the song lyrics and composition were worked on by YG artists, including B.I, Choi Hyun Suk, and Lee Hi herself.

Check out the tracklist below and don't miss Lee Hi's first 2019 comeback on May 30th!

ccho50 pts 26 days ago 0
26 days ago

Pretty sure it will get first place on ingikayo the week after...

yatsua77 pts 26 days ago 0
26 days ago

Gsoul and Lee Hi !! <3 I'm sure all the songs are great ! A bit sad that it is only an EP but it is better than nothing I guess ^^"

