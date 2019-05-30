Jooyeon uploads then immediately deletes a video with G-Dragon

Dating rumors involving Jooyeon and G-Dragon are heating up again.

The rumors resurfaced following Jooyeon's Instagram post on May 31. The former After School member uploaded a short video of her and G-Dragon playing around with a camera filter. The video was immediately deleted but was still seen and shared by thousands of followers.

Back in November 2017, Jooyeon and G-Dragon rumored to be dating after a video of them playing around with camera filters leaked online.

They strongly denied the rumors, however a month later, Dispatch revealed photos and reported Jooyeon and G-Dragon are indeed a couple. There was no official confirmation on their relationship, however, many are now even more certain the two are lovers based on Jooyeon's recent post. Comments stated, "They're dating for a long time," "Maybe they will get married," "Just admit it already."