Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 23 days ago

Jooyeon uploads then immediately deletes a video with G-Dragon

Dating rumors involving Jooyeon and G-Dragon are heating up again. 

The rumors resurfaced following Jooyeon's Instagram post on May 31. The former After School member uploaded a short video of her and G-Dragon playing around with a camera filter. The video was immediately deleted but was still seen and shared by thousands of followers. 

Back in November 2017, Jooyeon and G-Dragon rumored to be dating after a video of them playing around with camera filters leaked online. 

They strongly denied the rumors, however a month later, Dispatch revealed photos and reported Jooyeon and G-Dragon are indeed a couple. There was no official confirmation on their relationship, however, many are now even more certain the two are lovers based on Jooyeon's recent post. Comments stated, "They're dating for a long time," "Maybe they will get married," "Just admit it already." 

noname12345-690 pts 23 days ago 8
23 days ago

Shes doing it on purpose. One time is a mistake probably. But after receiving that backlash she wouldve been more careful.

Shes trying to out the relationship and force GD's hand when he gets out of the military.

its not going to work. He'll dump her if she plays those kinds of games.

8 more replies

Blue2012154 pts 23 days ago 8
23 days ago

He's 30. He can date whoever he wants. Heck, Taeyang is married.

I think we've moved past "dating = scandal" era in Kpop.

8 more replies

