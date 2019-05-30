Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

EXID's Hani says her fans strongly opposed her hairstyle change

Fans were not in favor of Hani's hairstyle change. 

On May 30, EXID guested on Mnet's 'TMI News.' Hani introduced herself, stating, "This Hani, who grew her bangs out for the first time in 7 years but received complaints from fans."


The MCs commented she looks good without bangs. However, Hani said, "I got rid of my bangs for the first time but fans are strongly opposing it." According to Hani, fans are finding the new look awkward and asking her to cut her bangs again. 

 

How are you liking Hani without bangs? 

adnirvs5,912 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

Hani can do whatever she wants with her hair and she will still look very beautiful!

waver1234513 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

nonsense she looks great with new hairdo

