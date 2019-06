HyunA and E'Dawn continue being the cutest couple.

On June 1 KST, HyunA shared a set of photos from E'Dawn's birthday party via Instagram.

The former Pentagon member turned 25 (26 in Korean age) this year. Girlfriend HyunA made the day extra special with hugs, kisses, and much sweetness.

She's also captured calling E'Dawn "jagi," or honey/sweetie.

You can view more photos and videos from E'Dawn's birthday party below. Happy Birthday, E'Dawn!