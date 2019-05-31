Ha Sung Woon's 2nd solo digital single is 'coming soon'!

HOTSHOT member Ha Sung Woon is coming back very soon with his 2nd digital single!

On June 1, Ha Sung Woon revealed the image of an unfocussed, clear blue sky as his first comeback teaser. This will mark his first comeback in approximately 3 months, after his solo debut mini album 'My Moment' released back in February.

Back on May 26, Ha Sung Woon also wowed audiences at the 'Seoul Jazz Festival 2019' by performing for over 50 minutes with a live band, showcasing his capabilities as a musician.

Stay tuned for Ha Sung Woon's brand new single, set for release this June 5 at 6 PM KST!