News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 22 days ago

Ha Sung Woon's 2nd solo digital single is 'coming soon'!

HOTSHOT member Ha Sung Woon is coming back very soon with his 2nd digital single!

On June 1, Ha Sung Woon revealed the image of an unfocussed, clear blue sky as his first comeback teaser. This will mark his first comeback in approximately 3 months, after his solo debut mini album 'My Moment' released back in February. 

Back on May 26, Ha Sung Woon also wowed audiences at the 'Seoul Jazz Festival 2019' by performing for over 50 minutes with a live band, showcasing his capabilities as a musician. 

Stay tuned for Ha Sung Woon's brand new single, set for release this June 5 at 6 PM KST!

Aga_C380 pts 22 days ago 0
22 days ago

Whilst I'm happy Sungwoon is popular and having a comeback, I can't help but wonder why HOTSHOT aren't having a comeback?

Are Sungwoon and Taehyun solo artists now? Even though Timoteo and Hojung did well on The Uni+? We finally have them all back but aren't announcing any comeback plans? Why?

ChaeYoung_325 pts 20 days ago 0
20 days ago

I was really looking forward to the OT6 comeback for HOTSHOT that last November was reported to be happening this month (June 2019), but I certainly am happy for dear Sungwoon and wish him much success! ☁️

I hope every day that more people will stan HOTSHOT. 🌟 They are truly talented and so sweet and adorable. 💖 #Hotple

