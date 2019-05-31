WINNER says it's their goal to make two comebacks this year

WINNER is aiming for two comebacks in 2019.

In an interview with MK Sports, WINNER is asked if they expected to achieve an all-kill with their new album 'WE.' Kang Seung Yoon answered, "I hoped we will do well but I wasn't expecting it. It wasn't expected because the situation and luck have to follow when we release a song. So we were excited and thankful to our fans."

To the question on their goals, Kang Seung Yoon said, "We are aiming to have two comebacks this year. It's our goal to release another album in the second half of the year and combine the two for a full album. We will have to work hard. We wanted 2019 to be an even busier year and I think we've somewhat achieved that. Our schedule for the second half is already full."