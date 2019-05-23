Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 29 days ago

Bae Jin Young's boy group CIX to greet fans through pre-debut 'V Live' reality show

AKP STAFF

C9 Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group CIX, also well-known as Wanna One member Bae Jin Young's new group, will be launching their very own, pre-debut reality series through 'V Live'!

Titled 'HELLO CIX', the 10-episode 'V Original' series will not only capture the CIX members' individual charms to the max, but also highlight detailed looks into the group's full debut process. 

Ahead of the premiere of their pre-debut reality, CIX also plan to communicate with fans through 'V Live's 'CouchTalk' this May 28 at 10 PM KST. 

You can catch the first episode of 'HELLO CIX' this June 4 at 6 PM KST, and on Tuesday nights at 6 PM KST every week afterward!

