EXO's D.O. reportedly looking to enlist voluntarily this July

According to an exclusive report on May 30, EXO member D.O. (26) may be enlisting voluntarily as an active duty soldier this July 1.

As a 1993-liner, D.O. is still able to delay his enlistment until the age of 28, or until 2021. However, industry insiders say that after seeing Xiumin off as the first member of EXO to enlist, D.O. himself wanted to carry out his mandatory service as soon as possible.

Allegedly, D.O. recently submitted a request to receive his recruitment as an active duty soldier after coming to an agreement with SM Entertainment as well as his members. If he enlists this coming July 1, he will become the second EXO member to carry out his mandatory service.

Stay tuned for updates from SM Entertainment.

