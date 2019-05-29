EXO's D.O. reportedly looking to enlist voluntarily this July

Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

According to an exclusive report on May 30, EXO member D.O. (26) may be enlisting voluntarily as an active duty soldier this July 1. 

As a 1993-liner, D.O. is still able to delay his enlistment until the age of 28, or until 2021. However, industry insiders say that after seeing Xiumin off as the first member of EXO to enlist, D.O. himself wanted to carry out his mandatory service as soon as possible. 

Allegedly, D.O. recently submitted a request to receive his recruitment as an active duty soldier after coming to an agreement with SM Entertainment as well as his members. If he enlists this coming July 1, he will become the second EXO member to carry out his mandatory service. 

Stay tuned for updates from SM Entertainment. 

This sounds like such a Kyungsoo thing to do tbh. I wouldn’t be surprised. 😎 Lets wish him well if this is what he’s decided. ❤️

Honestly I think it is smarter, for all male groups not just EXO, to enlist in two or three large batches of members rather than only two members a year. Complete the service quickly and get back to full group promotions as soon as possible. I mean it's common for a group, especially EXO, to go a full year without promotion, which would be the overlap of the two batches in the military. Part of me hopes that Kyungsoo doesn't enlist this year, mostly because he is my bias and I don't want to see him go so soon. But I hope he, Minseok, and everyone else stays safe.

