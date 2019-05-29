SM Entertainment confirms D.O's July enlistment date

SM Entertainment has stepped up to confirm earlier reports of EXO member D.O.'s decision to enlist voluntarily for his mandatory service.

Previously, one media outlet claimed that the EXO has decided to enlist as an active duty soldier this coming July 1, despite the fact that he is allowed to legally delay his mandatory service until 2021. A representative from SM confirmed on May 30, "D.O. has received a summons for mandatory service for this July 1, and he plans to enlist accordingly."

Per the artist's wishes, the EXO member's enlistment location and time will be kept private. Best of luck to D.O. during his mandatory service!

