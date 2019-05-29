D.O. shares a handwritten letter via EXO's official fan cafe ahead of his enlistment

Shortly after news of his sudden military enlistment shocked fans worldwide, EXO's D.O. visited the group's official fan cafe on May 30 to share a handwritten message.

"Hello. This is EXO's D.O.



EXO-L, you were really shocked with the sudden news, right?



My heart is heavy, because I wanted to tell you first but I'm a little late.



I am leaving a message like this because I wanted to tell you all that I will do well and return safely and healthily, as I came to this decision after much thought.I am always truly thankful toward EXO-L for your unending support, and I hope that your days are only full of things that make you smile, and that you are always healthy.



Meanwhile, despite the fact that D.O. is a 1993-liner legally capable of delaying his mandatory enlistment until 2021, he has chosen to voluntarily enlist as an active duty soldier this July 1. He will be the second member of EXO to carry out his mandatory service.

