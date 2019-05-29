Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 23 days ago

D.O. shares a handwritten letter via EXO's official fan cafe ahead of his enlistment



Shortly after news of his sudden military enlistment shocked fans worldwide, EXO's D.O. visited the group's official fan cafe on May 30 to share a handwritten message. 

D.O. wrote:


"Hello. This is EXO's D.O.

EXO-L, you were really shocked with the sudden news, right?

My heart is heavy, because I wanted to tell you first but I'm a little late.

I am leaving a message like this because I wanted to tell you all that I will do well and return safely and healthily, as I came to this decision after much thought.I am always truly thankful toward EXO-L for your unending support, and I hope that your days are only full of things that make you smile, and that you are always healthy.

I will take care to return healthy and greet you once again. Thank you." 


Meanwhile, despite the fact that D.O. is a 1993-liner legally capable of delaying his mandatory enlistment until 2021, he has chosen to voluntarily enlist as an active duty soldier this July 1. He will be the second member of EXO to carry out his mandatory service. 

Love__Peace823 pts 23 days ago
23 days ago

we will wait D.O 💜 wish you good luck

he is a great singer / magnificent actor / nice & humble person / and now doing his job for his country -- And look no surprise we has people who down voting this kind articles too y'all are really jobless guys 🤦‍♀️

DG2521,342 pts 23 days ago
23 days ago

I thought sharing this from our fanclub is forbidden.

