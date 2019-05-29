Check out the fun, lighthearted studio MV for Song Min Ho & P.O's 'Kang's Kitchen 2' theme song!

WINNER's Song Min Ho and Block B's P.O. have teamed up for a fun, catchy theme song to tvN's 'Kang's Kitchen' season 2!

The two maknae members of the upcoming 'New Journey To The West' supplement series have put their voices together for "Rub Rub" (literal translation), inspired by the familiar melody which always came on during 'New Journey To The West' when the cast members got into "friendly(?)" arguments with one another.

Watch Song Min Ho and P.O. having fun in the studio in their "Rub Rub" MV above, and make sure to tune in to the premiere of 'Kang's Kitchen 2' this May 31 at 9:10 PM KST!

