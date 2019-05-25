Cosmic Girls have revealed the blue version of their teaser images of 'For the Summer'.
After their picnic teaser image, the Cosmic Girls members have partnered up in twos for beachside teasers. 'For the Summer' is the girl group's special summer album, and it's set to drop on June 4 KST.
Check out Cosmic Girls' teaser images below!
Cosmic Girls reveal blue version of 'For the Summer' teaser images
