Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 28 days ago

Cosmic Girls reveal blue version of 'For the Summer' teaser images

Cosmic Girls have revealed the blue version of their teaser images of 'For the Summer'.

After their picnic teaser image, the Cosmic Girls members have partnered up in twos for beachside teasers. 'For the Summer' is the girl group's special summer album, and it's set to drop on June 4 KST.

Check out Cosmic Girls' teaser images below!

beautiful angels here to save summer!! ❤️❤️

Cosmic Girls are gonna have to revert to the 10 month Roman calendar, anyway liking the last pic a lot, my 2 biases ^^

