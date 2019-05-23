Cosmic Girls have a picnic in teaser images 'For the Summer'

Cosmic Girls are having a picnic in their latest teaser image for 'For the Summer'.



After their beach teaser, the Cosmic Girls have released the 'green version' of their teaser image that features the members having a picnic under the sun. 'For the Summer' is the girl group's special summer album, and it's set to drop on June 4 KST.



Check out Cosmic Girls' teaser clip below!

