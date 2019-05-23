Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

19

35

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 30 days ago

Cosmic Girls have a picnic in teaser images 'For the Summer'

AKP STAFF

Cosmic Girls are having a picnic in their latest teaser image for 'For the Summer'.

After their beach teaser, the Cosmic Girls have released the 'green version' of their teaser image that features the members having a picnic under the sun. 'For the Summer' is the girl group's special summer album, and it's set to drop on June 4 KST.

Check out Cosmic Girls' teaser clip below!

  1. Cosmic Girls
  2. FOR THE SUMMER
5 2,881 Share 35% Upvoted

2

pink_oracle2,928 pts 30 days ago 0
30 days ago

There's that same random mass down-voting CLC got again. Very suspicious.

Share

0

natilly345 pts 29 days ago 0
29 days ago

I literally don’t understand the downvotes??¿¿

Anyway yay queens ❤️

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   45,379
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,655

allkpop in your Inbox