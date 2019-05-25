EXID's LE opens up personal Twitter account

EXID's LE has opened up a personal Twitter account.



On May 25, LE posted the adorable photo below on Twitter with the message, "I'm a Twitter newbie. Hello." She later added, "Hahaha. Is this the place I post whatever I want to say?" with an emoji.



In related news, EXID recently made a comeback with "ME&YOU", which is their final release before Hani and Junghwa leave Banana Culture Entertainment.



Check out LE's Twitter below!