Posted by germainej 28 days ago

EXID's LE opens up personal Twitter account

EXID's LE has opened up a personal Twitter account. 

On May 25, LE posted the adorable photo below on Twitter with the message, "I'm a Twitter newbie. Hello." She later added, "Hahaha. Is this the place I post whatever I want to say?" with an emoji. 

In related news, EXID recently made a comeback with "ME&YOU", which is their final release before Hani and Junghwa leave Banana Culture Entertainment.

Check out LE's Twitter below!

Sinedd_of_BTS135 28 days ago
28 days ago

glad she can express herself <3 Banana Culture have such a good luck to have such a great song-writer/composer for the future groups

