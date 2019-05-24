BTS are set to perform on 'Britain's Got Talent'.
According to British media, BTS will be performing on the semi-finals episode of the British competitive reality show. It's reported Simon Cowell invited the group to appear, and they'll be singing their latest track "Boy with Luv".
Stay tuned for updates on BTS!
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
133
87
Posted by29 days ago
BTS to perform on semi-finals of 'Britain's Got Talent'
BTS are set to perform on 'Britain's Got Talent'.
26 20,824 Share 60% Upvoted
Log in to comment