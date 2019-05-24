Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

133

87

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 29 days ago

BTS to perform on semi-finals of 'Britain's Got Talent'

AKP STAFF

BTS are set to perform on 'Britain's Got Talent'.

According to British media, BTS will be performing on the semi-finals episode of the British competitive reality show. It's reported Simon Cowell invited the group to appear, and they'll be singing their latest track "Boy with Luv".

Stay tuned for updates on BTS!

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
  2. BRITAINS GOT TALENT
26 20,824 Share 60% Upvoted

16

caribbeangal2,078 pts 29 days ago 5
29 days ago

Personally invited by Simon Cowell? Awesome! He must have an eye on them.

Share

5 more replies

10

MyEuphoria993 pts 29 days ago 0
29 days ago

I think I just heard Kookie say, "Let's get this bread!" 😍😍😆

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   45,256
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,594

allkpop in your Inbox