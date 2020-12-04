BTS win #1 + Performances from December 4th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, EXO's Kai made his solo debut with "Mmmh", GOT7 came back with "Last Piece", ENHYPEN debuted with "Given-Taken", DRIPPIN followed up with "Overdrive", LOONA followed up with "Voice", NTX performed their 'debut No.4' track "UBIMUHWAN", and BoA came back with "Better".



As for the winners, BTS were the only nominees with their tracks "Dynamite" and "Life Goes On", but it was BTS' "Dynamite" that took the win. Congratulations to BTS!



Performers also included BAE173, Bling Bling, COOING, Momoland, Norazo, 2Z, E'LAST, STAYC, DKB, Woo!ah!, and Woodz.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:

SOLO DEBUT: Kai







DEBUT: ENHYPEN







COMEBACK: GOT7







COMEBACK: BoA







DEBUT No.4: NTX





FOLLOW-UP: DRIPPIN







FOLLOW-UP: LOONA







BAE173







Bling Bling







COOING







Momoland







Norazo







2Z







E'LAST







STAYC







DKB







Woo!ah!







Woodz







