News
BTS win #1 + Performances from December 4th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On this week's episode, EXO's Kai made his solo debut with "Mmmh", GOT7 came back with "Last Piece", ENHYPEN debuted with "Given-Taken", DRIPPIN followed up with "Overdrive", LOONA followed up with "Voice", NTX performed their 'debut No.4' track "UBIMUHWAN", and BoA came back with "Better".  

As for the winners, BTS were the only nominees with their tracks "Dynamite" and "Life Goes On", but it was BTS' "Dynamite" that took the win. Congratulations to BTS!

Performers also included BAE173Bling BlingCOOINGMomolandNorazo2ZE'LAST, STAYCDKB, Woo!ah!and Woodz. 

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:

SOLO DEBUT: Kai


DEBUT: ENHYPEN


COMEBACK: GOT7


COMEBACK: BoA


DEBUT No.4: NTX

FOLLOW-UP: DRIPPIN


FOLLOW-UP: LOONA


BAE173


Bling Bling


COOING


Momoland


Norazo


2Z


E'LAST


STAYC


DKB


Woo!ah!


Woodz


  1. BTS
  2. MUSIC BANK
Dynamite vs Life goes on🤣 LMAO BTS can only compete against themselves at this point... BTS aka The kings of kpop 👑 have now the most wins on music shows!! 118 wins!!! 🤓 they dethroned EXO for having this title... that's right exols🤭.... y'all have absolutely nothing to brag about anymore ahahahahahaha BTS did this with only 12 song🧐.... y'all kneel before BTS...😎 We're in the presence of GODS🙏

It was BTS VS BTS THIS TIME!

