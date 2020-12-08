U-KISS' Jun sings 'To You Who'll Be Tired' for 'Please Don't Date Him' OST

Jun is the voice behind "To You Who'll Be Tired" for the 'Please Don't Date Him' OST.



In the music video, Seo Ji Seong (played by Song Ha Yoon) comes across Jung Kook Hee (Lee Jun Young), who begins to stir something in her heart. U-KISS member Jun stars in the drama, and he's also the singer of the series' third OST "To You Who'll Be Tired", a comfort song dedicated to those who want to give up after running endlessly.



Listen to Jun's "To You Who'll Be Tired" above! Have you been keeping up with 'Please Don't Date Him'?



