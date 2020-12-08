IU's brother says she needs more humanity?

IU's brother says the singer-songwriter is in need of more humanity.



On the latest episode of IU's YouTube series 'IU TV', IU interviewed her younger brother Lee Jong Hoon, asking him about his thoughts on IU as a person and a sister rather than a singer or actress. She expressed, "Aside from the role of IU, there's not much I'm good at besides my work. I don't have much life experience. I'm someone who's lacking a lot."



In response to the question about what IU is in most need of, her brother responded, "Humanity and love for family," catching her offguard. He continued, "I lived like a captured mouse," referring to their childhood days.



Netizens commented, "Seeing her younger brother's responses, they are really siblings," "IU's expression is for real," "Isn't IU perfect though," and more.



Check out the full interview with IU's brother above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.