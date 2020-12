TWICE have dropped a dance practice version of their latest single, "Cry For Me"!

For this sharp, yet alluring practice version, the TWICE members bring out their "bad girl" sides as they play with unique formations and detailed motions. Meanwhile, TWICE recently garnered attention for their impressive performance of "More & More", "Cry For Me", as well as "Signal" at the '2020 KBS Gayo Festival'.

What do you think of TWICE's darker side in their new track "Cry For Me"?