Stephanie covers 'My Name' on BoA special of 'Immortal Song'

Stephanie covered "My Name" on the BoA special of 'Immortal Song'.

The December 5th episode was dedicated to BoA's 20th anniversary since her debut, and Stephanie turned BoA's 2009 track "My Name" into a musical style performance. Stephanie expressed, "I practiced dancing while watching BoA unni. I signed on with [SM Entertainment] after covering 'Atlantis Princess' and 'Valenti'." 

Despite Stephanie's impressive performance, it was Na Ha Eun and B.O.Y who took the final win.

Watch Stephanie's cover above and the original by BoA below!
 

