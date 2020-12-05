Ben slows down BoA's 'Only One' on 'Immortal Song'

Ben covered BoA's "Only One" on 'Immortal Song'.



On the December 5th episode dedicated to BoA's 20th anniversary since her debut, Ben covered BoA's 2012 track "Only One", doing her own ballad rendition of the song composed by BoA herself. The romantic lyrics were a perfect fit for Ben, who recently married W Foundation president Lee Wook.



Despite Ben's beautiful cover, it was Na Ha Eun and B.O.Y who took the final win this episode.



Watch Ben's cover above and the original by BoA below!



