Posted by beansss 30 minutes ago

'Sweet Home' co-stars Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, & Lee Do Hyun are ready fight monsters in 'Elle' pictorial

The four lead stars of the upcoming Netflix original K-thriller series 'Sweet Home' have come together for a chic and solemn pictorial for 'Elle' magazine!

In this pictorial, actors Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, and Lee Do Hyun each brought out the powerful moods of their 'Sweet Home' characters, all ready to take on a monstrous creature that might pop out of nowhere instantly. 

During their full interview, the lead cast members of 'Sweet Home' talked about what it was like working on such an innovative and unique new production, telling the story of frightening monster creatures that attack the residents of a rundown apartment complex. In fact, the anticipated new Netflix original series 'Sweet Home' starring Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, and Lee Do Hyun premieres worldwide today, on December 18 at 5 PM KST. 

While you wait to witness the thrilling action unfold, check out the lead cast's latest 'Elle' pictorial cuts above and below. 

