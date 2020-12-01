10

ONEUS smash it all in 'BBUSYEO' MV

ONEUS have dropped their music video for "BBUSYEO"!

In the MV, ONEUS are fed up as they decide to smash everything around them. The group's latest digital single "BBUSYEO" is a punk pop track with an exciting brass line about someone making a strong impression on your heart.

Watch ONEUS' "BBUSYEO" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

