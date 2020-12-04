IZ*ONE create a beautiful 'Panorama' in MV teaser

IZ*ONE have dropped a music video teaser for "Panorama".
In the MV teaser, IZ*ONE create a beautiful scene with each of the members taking their own stage. "Panorama" is the title track of the 'Produce 48' project girl group's fourth mini album 'One-reeler / Act IV', which is set to drop on December 7 KST.
Watch IZ*ONE's "Panorama" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
