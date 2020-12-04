10

IZ*ONE create a beautiful 'Panorama' in MV teaser

IZ*ONE have dropped a music video teaser for "Panorama".

In the MV teaser, IZ*ONE create a beautiful scene with each of the members taking their own stage. "Panorama" is the title track of the 'Produce 48' project girl group's fourth mini album 'One-reeler / Act IV', which is set to drop on December 7 KST.

Watch IZ*ONE's "Panorama" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
 

strawberri-pegu71 pts 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

My first comeback with I*ZONE. (And sadly, probably the last 😢 )

Lerieth-16 pts 20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago

i love their music, but their MV s looks always the same :c

