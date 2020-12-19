Hyunseung takes you behind the scenes of 'I Just Can't Stop Loving You' MV

Hyunseung has revealed the making of his "I Just Can't Stop Loving You" music video.



In the making-of video above, the former B2ST member talks about his latest track, which he participated in writing and composing, and acting in the MV. Hyunseung's digital single "I Just Can't Stop Loving You" is his first solo release since his album 'MY' released in May of 2015 as well as his first since his military discharge this past March.



Check out the making of Hyunseung's "I Just Can't Stop Loving You" MV above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.