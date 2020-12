(G)I-DLE's Soojin has revealed a dance cover of Marian Hill's "Got It".



On December 20 at midnight KST, Mnet's Studio CHOOM revealed Soojin's rendition of Marian Hill's "Got It". In the video, the idol is seen performing mesmerizing and seductive moves to the renowned song. Fans have been showering her with compliments saying they can't take their eyes off her performance.

Check out Marian Hill's "Got It" covered by (G)I-DLE's Soojin above!