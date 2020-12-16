BLACKPINK announce the postponement of their online concert 'The Show' to follow current COVID19 prevention guidelines

BLACKPINK will be postponing their anticipated online concert 'The Show'.

On December 17, the BLACKPINK members delivered the news to fans personally from their own homes, explaining that the decision was made to prioritize the safety of all those who will be participating in the online show's preparation and launch, also following current COVID19 prevention guidelines. As a result, BLACKPINK's 'The Show' will now be moved from the original date of December 27 to January 31 at 2 PM KST.

Fans can still buy tickets for the event via YouTube below!