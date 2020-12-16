5

Posted by beansss 30 minutes ago

BLACKPINK announce the postponement of their online concert 'The Show' to follow current COVID19 prevention guidelines

BLACKPINK will be postponing their anticipated online concert 'The Show'. 

On December 17, the BLACKPINK members delivered the news to fans personally from their own homes, explaining that the decision was made to prioritize the safety of all those who will be participating in the online show's preparation and launch, also following current COVID19 prevention guidelines. As a result, BLACKPINK's 'The Show' will now be moved from the original date of December 27 to January 31 at 2 PM KST.

Fans can still buy tickets for the event via YouTube below!

  1. BLACKPINK
1

yallfakes5 pts 27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago

This is for the good of all. We can wait 🤩

1

henry1984341,948 pts 29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago

considering the spike in cases in South Korea I expected this was going to happen

Share

