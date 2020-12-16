19

Posted by beansss

Lee Kwang Soo, Lee Seung Gi, & more return for Netflix's 'Busted' season 3, confirmed to premiere in January 2021!

Netflix's very own K-mystery variety show 'Busted' is finally returning with season 3 in January of 2021!

In season 3, the outrageous traitor Lee Kwang Soo of season 1 and the handsome villain Lee Seung Gi of season 2 will be returning to throw the detectives of 'Busted' even more impossible puzzles and challenges. In light of season 3's official air date announcement, Netflix Korea has dropped a new main poster featuring the cast members, which you can find below.

Netflix's 'Busted' starring Yoo Jae Suk, Kim Jong Min, Park Min Young, Gugudan's Kim Se Jung, EXO's Sehun, Lee Kwang Soo, Lee Seung Gi, and more tells the story of a rather clumsy crew of detectives, who set out to solve complex mysteries each episode as they uncover a big, dark scheme titled 'Project D'. The series is known as the first ever Korean variety series produced and distributed exclusively by Netflix. 

Will you be watching season 3 of 'Busted' when it airs this January 22?

  1. Sehun
  2. Kim Se Jung
  3. Kim Jong Min
  4. Lee Kwang Soo
  5. Lee Seung Gi
  6. Park Min Young
  7. Yoo Jae Suk
gebik361
1 hour ago

Wait, where's ahn jae wook?

gebik361
1 hour ago

HELL YES

