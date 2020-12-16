Go behind the scenes with Suzy as she practices choreography & harmonizes with a live band for her upcoming online fan concert, 'A Tempo'

D-7 until Suzy greets fans with a very special online fan concert, celebrating her 10th anniversary since debut!

To pique fans' curiosity and excitement for the special concert, Suzy's agency has shared a new practice vlog, featuring every stage of Suzy's preparation process as she excitedly gears up for her return as a musician.

First, Suzy starts out by holding a meeting with staff members, planning out her concert detail by detail. Suzy then heads to the practice room to re-learn some of miss A's choreographies, as well as to a live band session practice room where she tested her chemistry out with a team of musicians.

Suzy's online fan concert 'A Tempo' is set to take place this coming December 23 at 7 PM KST! The event will be live streamed via Kakao TV exclusively in Korea, as well as via 1TheK's YouTube channel for fans worldwide.



Will you be tuning in?