Music Video
Posted by danisurst 2 hours ago

EXO's Baekhyun takes fans on an 'Amusement Park' date in latest solo MV

Baekhyun has released new music!

On December 21 KST, the EXO member unveiled the music video for his new solo single "Amusement Park."


The single is a mid-tempo R&B song that blends a sweet piano melody with guitar accompaniment and Baekhyun's soft vocals that warm up the cold end of the year. The lyrics of the song compare the emotions of being in love with the colorful scenery of an amusement park. The music video accentuates the cozy atmosphere of the song, focusing on Baekhyun's singing performance in an indoor amusement park.

Check out the music video for "Amusement Park" above!

zkzsks916 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

No matter which genre song he sings it hits differently!! Much needed song!!

myouuu 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Baek's honey vocals 🥰😭

