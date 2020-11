Bling Bling have dropped their music video for "G.G.B"!



In the MV, Bling Bling are ready to shine as they take over a clothing store. "G.G.B" is the MAJOR9 girl group's debut single, and it's about a "bad girl' who knows how to party.



Watch Bling Bling's "G.G.B" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.