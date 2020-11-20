TREASURE have revealed their live music video for "Orange".
In the live MV, TREASURE sing the slow jam until they come together again. "Orange" is a track from the group's third single album 'The First Step: Chapter Three', which featured "MMM" as the title song.
Watch TREASURE's "Orange" live MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
8
6
Posted by 43 minutes ago
TREASURE reveal 'Orange' live MV
TREASURE have revealed their live music video for "Orange".
1 2,526 Share 57% Upvoted
Log in to comment