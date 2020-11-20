8

Music Video
Posted by germainej

TREASURE reveal 'Orange' live MV

TREASURE have revealed their live music video for "Orange".

In the live MV, TREASURE sing the slow jam until they come together again. "Orange" is a track from the group's third single album 'The First Step: Chapter Three', which featured "MMM" as the title song.

Watch TREASURE's "Orange" live MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.  

This is perfect!!

